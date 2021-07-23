American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 3 Cleburne 2

Ryan Lidge hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth and the Dogs (37-24) held the Railroaders (34-24) scoreless after the first inning in a 3-2 win. After Ramon Hernandez hit a two-run shot in the first for Cleburne, Chicago answered with a run in the first on a double play grounder, a Harrison Smith solo homer in the third, and Lidge's eventual game winner in the sixth. A.J. Jones went six innings to pick up the win on the hill for the Dogs.

Winnipeg 3 Kansas City 2

Kevin Lachance drove home a pair and scored a run as the Goldeyes (29-30) edged the Monarchs (36-21) 3-2 on Friday night. In a scoreless game in the fifth, Lachance tripled home a run and later scored on a Tyler Hill single to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead. Morgan McCullough scored on a passed ball in the sixth for Kansas City before Lachance restored the two-run cushion with a single in the bottom half of the inning.

Lincoln 9 Sioux Falls 8

Justin Byrd and Ryan Long each homered and the Saltdogs (30-29) barely withstood a late rally to edge the Canaries (23-36) by a 9-8 score on Friday night. After a two-run first inning, Lincoln added three more in the second for a 5-0 lead, but Sioux Falls got a Mike Hart solo homer in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 5-1. Byrd launched a solo shot in the fourth, and David Vidal had a two-run single for an 8-1 lead. After Long's solo shot in the sixth, the Canaries scored the last five runs, including four in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-8, but they could not complete the comeback.

Sioux City 6 Houston 5

A three-run sixth inning rally erased an early hole as the Explorers (33-27) came from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Apollos (8-49) 6-5 on Friday night. Houston's Ian Yetsko broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth with a run-scoring triple before Brian Dansereau doubled him home and later scored for a 4-1 lead. But Sioux City would come back in the sixth with a Jose Sermo RBI double and a Lane Milligan two-run single to tie the score. Mitch Ghelfi scored the tiebreaking run on a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Milwaukee 12 Kane County 9

A seven-run sixth inning blew open a one-run game and the Milkmen (39-20) rolled to a 12-9 win over the Cougars (28-32) on Friday night. Anibal Sierra homered in the third and Christ Conley broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth with a solo shot for Milwaukee. In the sixth, the Milkmen scored seven runs on six hits, including back-to-back homers by Adam Brett Walker II (three-run) and David Washington (solo) for an 11-3 lead. Kane County scored six in the ninth to pull closer.

Fargo-Moorhead 16 Gary SouthShore 6

The RedHawks (35-26) used five innings of scoring multiple runs to blow away the Railcats (23-37) 16-6 on Friday night. After a three-run top of the first was answered by a two-run shot by Gary SouthShore's Daniel Lingua in the bottom half, Correlle Prime launch a two-run homer of his own in the second. Fargo-Moorhead added five in the sixth, including a grand slam by Leobaldo Pina, four in the seventh, and two in the eighth.

