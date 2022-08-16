Molina Throws Another Gem But Hot Rods Fall to Drive

Bowling Green, Kentucky- Anthony Molina struck out eight and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-17, 66-41) hit two home runs, but a five-run sixth powered the Greensville Drive (14-27, 40-67) to a 7-5 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday. The Hot Rods and Drive will continue their six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Alexander Ovalles started off the scoring with a solo home run off of Drive starter Chih-Jung Liu in the first to give BG an early 1-0 lead. Heriberto Hernandez hit a solo shot of his own in the third to extend the lead to 2-0. Blaze Jordan homered to put Greenville on the board in the fourth and the Drive took the lead 6-2 behind a five-run sixth inning. BG got two back in the home half of the sixth, getting back-to-back RBIs on Johan Lopez's double and Tyler Frank's single off Casey Cobb to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The Drive scored another run in the seventh which was erased by a Michael Berglund RBI single off Brendan Cellucci in the eighth to make it 7-5. Bowling Green put the tying run on first in the ninth, but were unable to score and fell 7-5 in the series opener to Greenville.

Molina tossed 5.0 innings in a no-decision, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. Cameron Leonard (2-5) took the loss with five runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one in 1.0 inning. Sean Mullen allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Nomar Rojas threw the final 2.0 scoreless frames for the Hot Rods, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Notes: Molina has thrown 5.0 or more innings in all four starts with the Hot Rods... His eight strikeouts tied a career-high that he set against Greenville on July 29... Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 16-straight games... It is the longest active streak on the Hot Rods... Ovalles has homered in three-straight games, the longest active streak in the SAL...He joins Kyle Manzardo and Hernandez as the only Hot Rods to homer in three-straight games this season... Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT... RH Nathan Wiles (0-1, 4.52) will start for the Hot Rods against Drive RH Wyatt Olds (1-9, 6.20)... The game is available to watch on MiLB.tv...

