Modesto Rallies to Top Rancho in Ten

May 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts overcame a nine-run deficit on Friday night at John Thurman Field, downing the Quakes for a fourth straight night with a 12-11 victory in ten innings.

Caleb Cali's RBI hit off Jorge Gonzalez (3-2) scored Jonny Farmelo with the game-winning run in the last of the tenth, capping a long wild night that saw multiple ejections and a benches-clearing mess.

The Quakes looked like they were putting a rough three-game stretch in the rearview mirror, jumping to an 11-2 advantage.

Modesto got five in the seventh and four in the eighth, tying the game at 11-11, as they took advantage of multiple walks, balks and Rancho errors to get back in it.

Kendall George had a season-high three hits and stole three bases to jumpstart the Rancho offense, which finished with 10 hits on the night.

The Quakes (14-9) will look to snap out of it on Saturday night, sending lefty Garrett McDaniels (0-1) to the mound in game five of the six-game set. Modesto will counter with Ashton Izzi (1-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

