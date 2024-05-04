Mahoney, Grizzlies Outdueled 3-2 by Texido, 66ers

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-11) stumbled to the Inland Empire 66ers (8-16) 3-2 Friday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno has dropped four straight games and eight of their last nine after starting the season 12-3. The Grizzlies are now tied for second place in the California League North Division standings after the San Jose Giants won their eighth consecutive contest and the Modesto Nuts enjoyed a walk-off victory again, their fourth straight triumph. The Grizzlies also lost the series to the 66ers, falling to 0-4 in May. Fresno moved to 0-3 in one-run games and 9-3 when allowing three runs or fewer (6-2 on the road).

Inland Empire inched ahead 3-0 after a run in the first and two more runs in the third. In the first, Cristian Garcia led off the game with a first-pitch single to left. He waltzed to second on a passed ball and scored on an Imanol Vargas double to left. In the third, Joe Redfield started the inning with a walk and sprinted home on an Anthony Scull triple to center. A batter later, Scull sauntered to the plate on a balk. Throughout the next couple of frames, Fresno put pressure on Inland Empire, but could not crack them until the seventh. EJ Andrews Jr. drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. Then, Caleb Hobson ripped a triple down the left field line, netting Andrews Jr.. Hobson strolled home on a Jake Snider RBI single to right. Snider reached base safely all five times, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He leads all of professional baseball with a .585 OBP. Despite a couple late baserunners, the Grizzlies comeback fell just short.

Grizzlies' starter Jack Mahoney (2-3) was tagged with a tough loss after a stellar performance. Mahoney twirled a career-high six and one-third innings, permitting three runs (earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine. Both the six and one-third frames and nine punchouts were career-highs for Mahoney and the most by a Fresno pitcher this season. He also retired 11 batters in a row at one point in the contest. Lefty Welinton Herrera followed Mahoney with one and two-thirds of perfect baseball. Herrera fanned a pair of batters and made one play himself. The 20-year-old has seven consecutive scoreless outings from April 12-May 3. Herrera has tossed eight and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits, one hit-by-pitch and no walks while striking out 16 in that stretch. He has not walked a batter in his first nine outings this year as well (April 7-May 3). Herrera has chucked 11.1 frames, beaning three batters and punching out 21 on the year.

66ers' southpaw Francis Texido (1-1) was awarded the decision after five shutout frames. Texido allowed an Andy Perez double and six walks while knotting a career-high with eight strikeouts. Fernando Guanare picked up his first hold of the year after an inning of action, punching out two batters. Christian Lindsay-Young wrapped up the final three innings, securing his first save of 2024. Lindsay-Young was efficient, fanning two batters, which included the final out. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from San Bernardino.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jake Snider (2-2, RBI, 2 BB, HBP, CS)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, 3B, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- 66ers Pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 12 K)

- CF Anthony Scull (1-4, 3B, RBI, R)

- 1B Imanol Vargas (1-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 6:35 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Inland Empire 66ers

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (2-1, 6.19) vs. Inland Empire RHP Riley Bauman (1-2, 6.23)

On That Fres-Notes :

The Grizzlies left nine runners on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Andy Perez ended the no-hit bid by Francis Texido with a double down the right field line in the sixth. Perez has hit safely in 22 of his first 23 games this season (current four-game hit streak).

