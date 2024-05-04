Coupet Fans 11 as Grizzlies Growl past 66ERS 5-2 to Snap Skid

May 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-11) vanquished the Inland Empire 66ers (8-17) 5-2 Saturday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno snapped their four-game losing streak and won their first contest in May (1-4). The Grizzlies improved to 10-3 when allowing three runs or fewer (7-2 on the road), their third consecutive game recording that feat. Fresno moved to 10-5 away from home and enjoyed their first victory on the road when the opponent scores first (1-4).

The 66ers grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the second when Johan Macias was beaned by a pitch, permitting Sonny DiChiara to waltz home. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth after an unorthodox inning. A pair of walks to Aidan Longwell and Braylen Wimmer put Fresno in business. Then, a wild pitch and throwing error by catcher Peter Burns let Longwell race home. An Andy Perez single and a pitching change provided Jake Snider with an opportunity. Snider made the most of it, driving a sacrifice fly to deep right, netting Wimmer. Inland Empire tied the contest at two in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of doubles. DiChiara blasted a double to center and scored on a Capri Ortiz two-bagger down the left field line.

In the top of the sixth, the Grizzlies roared ahead 5-2 with a three-run inning. Darius Perry ripped a double to left, Luis Mendez poked a single to left and Caleb Hobson beat out a bunt single to load the bases. With two strikes, Longwell laced a single to right, adding Perry and Mendez. Fresno inched across another run when Hobson skedaddled home on a Wimmer sacrifice fly to right. The three runs were enough for the Grizzlies bullpen to wrap up the win.

Fresno starter Isaiah Coupet (3-1) was filthy en route to the triumph. Coupet tossed a career-high five innings, allowing two runs (earned) on eight hits, one walk, two hit-by-pitches and 11 strikeouts. The 11 punchouts by Coupet were also a career-high and the most by a Grizzlies pitcher this season (Jack Mahoney, 9, last night). Tyler Hoffman (hold, 2) followed Coupet with a career-best two innings of work. Hoffman issued one walk, which was erased by a double play. Sam Weatherly hurled two frames, securing his first save of the season. Weatherly fanned the final batter of the game with runners at first and second.

Inland Empire righty Riley Bauman lasted four and one-third innings in a no-decision effort. Bauman gave up two runs (earned), on three hits and four walks while whiffing seven. Alex Martinez (1-2) was tagged with the setback after permitting three runs on four hits and one walk over one frame of action. Cam Tullar dazzled for three and two-thirds innings, yielding just one baserunner via walk. The squads conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from San Bernardino.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Isaiah Coupet (5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-4, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- C Darius Perry (1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- DH Sonny DiChiara (3-4, 2B, 2 R)

- SS Capri Ortiz (2-4, 2B, RBI)

- LHP Cam Tullar (3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Inland Empire 66ers

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (1-1, 2.55) vs. Inland Empire RHP Keythel Key (1-2, 2.30)

On That Fres-Notes :

Andy Perez extended his hit streak to five games and has now hit safely in 23 of his first 24 contests this season.

Felix Tena provided the first two Fresno hits, a double and single.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.