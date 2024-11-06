Moccasins March to Michigan to Face Rockers in Two-Game Series

The Monroe Moccasins are set to face off against the Motor City Rockers for the first time this season in a two-game series at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan. This series marks the first time the Moccasins will play an opponent from the Empire division this season - it will be a critical test for both teams as they seek to improve their standing.

THE RECORDS & PERFORMANCES:

The Moccasins are looking for their first regulation win of the season; entering this series with a record of 0-3-3-1. Scoring has been a challenge as the team has only netted 15 goals with a -9 goal differential across seven games. An area of concern for the Moccasins has been the third period, where they have only scored two goals this season and have given up six in the final 20 minutes.

Last season, the Rockers finished in 2nd place in the Empire division with a record of 27-19-4-4-2, totaling 97 points in 56 games. They scored 219 goals, allowed 194 and held a +25 goal differential. They will be looking to recapture that same form and consistency as they approach the weekend to host the Moccasins. This season has been unfamiliar territory for the Rockers who have started 1-4-0-1 and have struggled early in the season. Their defense has allowed 27 goals and holds a -13 goal differential.

Both teams will be desperate for a strong performance to gain momentum and improve their records.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

One-Goal Games: The Moccasins have been unable to close out tight games, posting a record of 0-2-2-0-2 in one-goal games this season. They will need to convert these tight losses into wins to climb the standings.

Scoring First: The Moccasins are 1-5-1 when giving up the first goal, and the Rockers are 0-2-0 under the same circumstance. However, the Rockers perform much better when they open the scoring, putting together a 2-1-1 record. For the Moccasins, getting on the scoreboard early will be critical to staying competitive.

Discipline: The Moccasins are one of the most penalized teams in the FPHL with 171 penalty minutes, averaging 24 minutes per game. However, their penalty kill has been a bright spot this season, operating at 83%. In contrast, the Rockers have shown to be a very disciplined team, averaging just 14 penalty minutes per game, the second-fewest in the league. Special teams could play a significant role this weekend, especially with the Rockers' power play operating at just 9%.

Limiting Shots: The Rockers have struggled to control opponents shooting the puck, surrendering 40+ shots over five of their six games. The most they've allowed in a single game against the Danbury Hat Tricks in a 6-2 loss, where they conceded 62 shots on net. The Moccasins will look to try and exploit this problem, as it could be the much needed boost to their offense after averaging just 2.1 goals a game.

ROAD TRIP DYNAMICS:

This series will mark the first time the Moccasins leave Louisiana for an extended road trip. The team's only previous road game was in Baton Rouge when the Moccasins overcame a three goals deficit twice to win 6-5 in a shootout. The Rockers on the other hand, have only played one game at home this season where they lost to the Port Huron Prowlers 3-1.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #11 SCOTT COASH - Coash, a former Motor City Rocker, returns to face his former team as a key forward for the Monroe Moccasins. A native of Illinois, he made a significant impact with the Rockers, leading the franchise in all-time points and goals, with 68G-60A, he compiled 128 points over 98 games in two seasons. The 5'8", 180-pound forward has already bagged 2G-2A through four games this season with the Moccasins and is currently riding a three-game scoring streak.

ROCKERS: #23 ELI RIVERS - Rivers, in his first FPHL season, leads the Motor City Rockers with 3G-3A in six games, averaging a point per game. Hailing from Vermont, Rivers began his professional career after playing NCAA DIII hockey at Alvernia University from 2021-2024. The 6'2", 180-pound forward is one of six rookies on the Rockers' roster this season and has quickly become an offensive presence for the team.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

This two-game series presents a crucial opportunity for both teams to improve their records and gain valuable points in the standings. The Moccasins will need to find a way to close out close games, while the Rockers will look to capitalize on their home ice advantage.. As both teams look to turn the tide on their early season struggles, the outcomes of these games could significantly impact their future trajectory in the standings.

Fans can expect a hard-fought, intense series as both teams continue to search for consistency and success.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 8: 7:35 PM EST

Saturday, November 9: 7:05 PM EST

HOW TO WATCH:

You can watch both games live on the Moccasins' Facebook and YouTube pages.

GAME PREVIEW: Inside the Snake Pit

Take a listen to our recent episode of Inside the Snake Pit with hosts Joseph Furtado and Pete Fricano as they break down the upcoming two-game series against the Motor City Rockers. In this episode, they discuss key players, strategies, and what to watch for as the Moccasins aim to secure their first win. Tune in for insights and analysis to get ready for an intense weekend of hockey action!

