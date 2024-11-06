Motor City Rockers Announce Leadership Change

November 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers announce a change in coaching staff. Taking on the role of head coach is Jameson Milam, previously team captain, who now steps up to lead from behind the bench.

Milam, a seasoned hockey veteran with decades of experience at the professional level, brings a deep understanding of the game and a longstanding commitment to the Rockers. Known for his strategic insights and leadership on the ice, Milam is the ideal fit to guide the team into the new season.

The Rockers are excited to begin this new chapter under Milam's guidance and encourage fans to rally behind the team as they prepare for an exciting season.

The Rockers take on the expansion Monroe Moccasins this weekend at 7:30 pm and 7:05 PM. Saturday Night is Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Labatt with $2 beers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.