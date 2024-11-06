Black Bears Partner with Lockheed Martin for Military Appreciation Night

November 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are set to host the Dashers Hockey Club and Port Huron Prowlers for the first back-to-back home series of the season.

Less than 500 tickets remain for the weekend- opener on Friday, November 10th. The Black Bears will take the ice in their brand new, black and green, alternate jerseys for the first time this season.

On Saturday, November 9th, the organization will celebrate Military Appreciation Night for the fourth consecutive season. Binghamton will debut military appreciation specialty jerseys, courtesy of Lockheed Martin, for the Saturday night showdown against Port Huron.

Veterans and active-duty military members can claim a free ticket to the Saturday night game thanks to Visions Federal Credit Union, by calling the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or by visiting the Black Bears hockey offices on the third floor of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Veterans and military members can also purchase additional tickets for family and friends for just $10.

Following the Saturday night game, the specialty jerseys will be auctioned-off in section one. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Tioga County Toys for Tots program. The organization's goal is, through the gift of a new toy, to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's economically disadvantaged children.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.