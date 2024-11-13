Moccasins Hit the Road for Crucial Matchup against Thunderbirds

November 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Monroe Moccasins head back on the road to face the Carolina Thunderbirds in a pivotal two-game series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. This marks the Moccasins final stretch of a four-game road trip before returning home to host the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Monroe holds a 2-3-3-0-1 record and is looking to climb up in the Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds enter with a 3-1-3-0-0 record and are aiming to rebound after their recent 1-0 overtime loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters.

THE RECORDS & PERFORMANCES:

Monroe has scored 24 goals and allowed 31, yielding a -7 goal differential. Discipline remains a key issue, as they lead the Continental Division in penalty minutes, totaling 228 PIMs and averaging 25.3 minutes per game - making them the second-highest penalized team in the league. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds are the third highest penalized team in the division with 182 PIMs, averaging 26 minutes per game.

On special teams, Monroe's power play is operating at 19.4% (6/31), while the penalty kill is 81.4% effective (35/43). The Moccasins have three shorthanded goals, with two coming against the Rockers last weekend and have allowed only one shorthanded goal. The Thunderbirds bring a strong penalty kill at 92.9% (28/30) and have scored one shorthanded goal without conceding any.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

Discipline: Monroe has struggled with penalties this season, and their 228 penalty minutes are the most in the Continental Division. On the other hand, Carolina has maintained a better discipline record, despite their 182 PIMs.

Special Teams: Monroe's power play sits at 19.4%, while Carolina's penalty kill has been much stronger, at 92.9%. Special teams could be a critical factor in this matchup as Monroe has given up a power-play goal in each of their last three games.

Home and Road Performance: The Thunderbirds are 1-0-0-2-0 at home this season, while the Moccasins are 2-0-0-0-1 on the road.

THE THIRD: The Moccasins have struggled in the third period offensively, only netting five and giving up eight this season. They surrendered two goals last week vs the Rockers who nearly completed the comeback.

OVERTIME: Both teams are 0-2 in the overtime period.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #7 Declan Conway - Conway has 6G-2A for eight points this season and is currently riding a two-game scoring streak. The former Thunderbird has points in six of his last seven games.

THUNDERBIRDS: #10 Kalib (Gus) Ford - Ford has 3G-7A for 10 points this season. While he set the Carolina Thunderbirds' single-season goals and points records in 2022-23, it's been a slow start for him this year. Ford netted his only goals this season with a hat trick against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 1st. Look for him to break his current scoring drought.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

This two-game series presents a crucial opportunity for both teams to improve their records and gain valuable points in the standings. Monroe needs to clean up their discipline and convert on the power play, while Carolina will aim to maintain its strong penalty kill and capitalize on its offensive opportunities. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race, and the outcomes of these games could significantly impact their future trajectory in the standings.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 15: 7:35 PM EST

Saturday, November 16: 6:05 PM EST

HOW TO WATCH:

You can watch both games live on the Moccasins' Facebook and YouTube pages.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.