Series Preview: Battle of the Cats at McMorran

November 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers welcome an out-of-division opponent to McMorran Place for the second time this season as the Blue Ridge Bobcats come to town for the teams' only two meetings of the season. They split their only two meetings of last season, also at McMorran Place.

The Prowlers return home after a disappointing road trip to New York last weekend. They began by visiting the Venom and playing a chaotic game on the scoreboard and penalty sheet. The teams combined for 11 goals and 130 penalty minutes but Port Huron fell 6-5. The next night in Binghamton was nearly the complete opposite but the Prowlers still ended up on the losing end 2-0 to the Black Bears. It was the second time they were shut out this season. After dropping those two games, Port Huron is fifth in the Empire Division at 3-4-1 with nine points.

The Bobcats will visit a city other than Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the first time this season. They're coming off a sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves at home in which they scored 15 goals. The Blue Ridge offense got rolling in the second period on Friday with four goals in that frame and four more in the third en route to a 9-2 drubbing. 14 of 16 Bobcat skaters picked up a point and Hunter Virostek was credited with three assists himself while making 23 saves. The next night, Mississippi held a 3-1 lead going into the final frame but Blue Ridge scored five unanswered to take it 6-3. Savva Smirnov scored twice while former Prowler Tristan Simm got one. Virostek earned the win as he played both games. The Bobcats are fourth in the Continental Division with a 4-3-1 record and 12 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Michael Houlihan (F) - Houlihan was traded to Port Huron by the Bobcats following two preseason games. He's still looking for his first point as a Prowler and could do it against the team that moved on from him.

Bobcats - Dmitri Selyutin (F) - The 27-year-old made his FPHL debut last weekend after a few years as a pro in Europe. He finished with two goals and five points in the two-game set with the Sea Wolves

STAT CENTRAL

The Bobcats have 3 players (Smirnov, Selyutin and Daniel Martin) averaging over two points per game, more than any other team in the FPHL...Matt Graham (PHP) is 2 points from 400 as a Prowler and will become the franchise's leader in games played on Friday...The Prowlers and Bobcats both have a -2 goal differential

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 15, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Nov. 16, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Saturday's game is a Casey's Kids Zone night and features a postgame skate with the fans. Tickets are available at the McMorran box office or online at phprowlers.com/tickets.

