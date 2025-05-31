MLS NEXT PRO: Tacoma Defiance vs Minnesota United FC 2: May 31, 2025

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.