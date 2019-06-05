MLB Draft - Day Three Recap | Draft Concludes with 30 Picks
June 5, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Chicago Cubs, the Major League affiliate of the Eugene Emeralds, selected a total of thirty players during the third and final day of the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday.
After power arms largely headlined the first two days of MLB Draft selections by Chicago, the Cubs began to turn their attention to the rest of the field over the team's final thirty selections, ableit while still selecting more noteworthy hurlers during the first half of the day.
In all, the final day of the 2019 MLB Draft saw fifteen pitchers, seven infielders, seven outfielders, and one cacher selected by the Chicago Cubs.
11 342 Mack Chambers SS Seminole State
12 372 Hunter Bigge RHP Harvard
13 402 Porter Hodge RHP Cottonwood Senior (HS)
14 432 Ryan Reynolds 3B Texas
15 462 Zach Bryant RHP Jacksonville
16 492 Johzan Oquendo RHP Leadership Christian Academy (HS)
17 522 Tanner Dalton RHP Sacramento State
18 552 Alex Moore RHP Lander
19 582 Adam Laskey LHP Duke
20 612 Darius Hill RF West Virginia
21 642 Nelson Maldonado OF Florida
22 672 Elian Almanzar RHP Florence-Darlington Tech
23 702 Manny Collier CF Westwood (HS)
24 732 Grayson Byrd INF Clemson
25 762 Zac Taylor OF Illinois
26 792 Jacob Olson INF South Carolina
27 822 Cayne Ueckert RHP McNeese State
28 852 Chris Kachmar RHP Lipscomb
29 882 Jake Washer C East Carolina
30 912 Bryan King LHP McNeese State
31 942 Shane Combs RHP Notre Dame
32 972 Bryce Windham 2B Old Dominion
33 1002 Ryan Ritter SS Lincoln Way East (HS)
34 1032 Nolan Letzgus RHP Heritage (HS)
35 1062 Hunter Patteson LHP Vero Beach Senior (HS)
36 1092 Jayson Hoopes RHP Sst. Augustine Prep (HS)
37 1122 Jaylon McLaughlin CF Nevada
38 1152 Marc Davis 3B Florida SouthWestern State
39 1182 Mason Auer CF Kickapoo (HS)
40 1212 Mac Bingham CF Torrey Pines (HS)
ROUND PICK # NAME POSITION SCHOOL
The Cubs notabley spent many of their final ten picks going high school heavy, rolling the dice on a number of players that already have collegiate committments, including Ryan Ritter (Austin Peay), Nolan Letzgus (Tennessee), Hunter Patteson (UCF), Jayson Hoopes (Virginia), Jaylon McLaughlin (Nevada), Mason Auer (Missouri State), and Mac Bingham (San Diego).
Noteworthy selections:
- Mack Chambers attended Seminole State, as did current Emeralds manager Lance Rymel.
- Hunter Bigge hit .313 with 7 HRs in 150 ABs and struck out 76 batters in 74.2 innings pitched last season.
- Ryan Reynolds is son of 13-year MLB veteran Shane Reynolds.
- Darius Hill's father, Eddie, played basketball at Washington State from 1991-94 under Kelvim Sampson who is currently the head basketball coach at Houston University (advanced to Sweet 16 this past season).
- Manny Collier, currently a senior in high school, is also a standout football player (rushed for 1,200+ yards last season).
- Grayson Byrd is son of 14-year MLB veteran Paul Byrd.
- Bryce Windham is fourth Old Dominion player selected in last five years.
- Jayson Hoopes and St. Augustine Prep play for New Jersey state championship on Thursday, June 6.
The 2019 Emeralds baseball season begins on June 14 at PK Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2019
- MLB Draft - Day Three Recap | Draft Concludes with 30 Picks - Eugene Emeralds
- Cubs Draft Arsenal of Arms - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.