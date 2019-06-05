MLB Draft - Day Three Recap | Draft Concludes with 30 Picks

The Chicago Cubs, the Major League affiliate of the Eugene Emeralds, selected a total of thirty players during the third and final day of the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

After power arms largely headlined the first two days of MLB Draft selections by Chicago, the Cubs began to turn their attention to the rest of the field over the team's final thirty selections, ableit while still selecting more noteworthy hurlers during the first half of the day.

In all, the final day of the 2019 MLB Draft saw fifteen pitchers, seven infielders, seven outfielders, and one cacher selected by the Chicago Cubs.

11 342 Mack Chambers SS Seminole State

12 372 Hunter Bigge RHP Harvard

13 402 Porter Hodge RHP Cottonwood Senior (HS)

14 432 Ryan Reynolds 3B Texas

15 462 Zach Bryant RHP Jacksonville

16 492 Johzan Oquendo RHP Leadership Christian Academy (HS)

17 522 Tanner Dalton RHP Sacramento State

18 552 Alex Moore RHP Lander

19 582 Adam Laskey LHP Duke

20 612 Darius Hill RF West Virginia

21 642 Nelson Maldonado OF Florida

22 672 Elian Almanzar RHP Florence-Darlington Tech

23 702 Manny Collier CF Westwood (HS)

24 732 Grayson Byrd INF Clemson

25 762 Zac Taylor OF Illinois

26 792 Jacob Olson INF South Carolina

27 822 Cayne Ueckert RHP McNeese State

28 852 Chris Kachmar RHP Lipscomb

29 882 Jake Washer C East Carolina

30 912 Bryan King LHP McNeese State

31 942 Shane Combs RHP Notre Dame

32 972 Bryce Windham 2B Old Dominion

33 1002 Ryan Ritter SS Lincoln Way East (HS)

34 1032 Nolan Letzgus RHP Heritage (HS)

35 1062 Hunter Patteson LHP Vero Beach Senior (HS)

36 1092 Jayson Hoopes RHP Sst. Augustine Prep (HS)

37 1122 Jaylon McLaughlin CF Nevada

38 1152 Marc Davis 3B Florida SouthWestern State

39 1182 Mason Auer CF Kickapoo (HS)

40 1212 Mac Bingham CF Torrey Pines (HS)

The Cubs notabley spent many of their final ten picks going high school heavy, rolling the dice on a number of players that already have collegiate committments, including Ryan Ritter (Austin Peay), Nolan Letzgus (Tennessee), Hunter Patteson (UCF), Jayson Hoopes (Virginia), Jaylon McLaughlin (Nevada), Mason Auer (Missouri State), and Mac Bingham (San Diego).

Noteworthy selections:

- Mack Chambers attended Seminole State, as did current Emeralds manager Lance Rymel.

- Hunter Bigge hit .313 with 7 HRs in 150 ABs and struck out 76 batters in 74.2 innings pitched last season.

- Ryan Reynolds is son of 13-year MLB veteran Shane Reynolds.

- Darius Hill's father, Eddie, played basketball at Washington State from 1991-94 under Kelvim Sampson who is currently the head basketball coach at Houston University (advanced to Sweet 16 this past season).

- Manny Collier, currently a senior in high school, is also a standout football player (rushed for 1,200+ yards last season).

- Grayson Byrd is son of 14-year MLB veteran Paul Byrd.

- Bryce Windham is fourth Old Dominion player selected in last five years.

- Jayson Hoopes and St. Augustine Prep play for New Jersey state championship on Thursday, June 6.

The 2019 Emeralds baseball season begins on June 14 at PK Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

