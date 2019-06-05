Cubs Draft Arsenal of Arms

The Chicago Cubs, the Major League affiliate of the Eugene Emeralds, selected a total of eight players on Tuesday during the second day of the 2019 MLB Draft.

After selecting a pair of West Coast products from the collegiate ranks on Monday (Round 1: RHP Ryan Jensen - Fresno State | Round 2: 2B Chase Strumpf - UCLA), the Cubs devoted much of Tuesday adding to their pitching ranks.

Day Two started with a string of right-handed pitchers as Michael McAvene (Louisville), Chris Clarke (USC) and Josh Burgmann (Washington) were selected in rounds 3-5, respectively.

Clarke and Burgmann both have prior experience playing at PK Park during their collegiate careers. Clarke tossed a scoreless inning against the Oregon Ducks on April 18, 2018 while Burgmann tossed six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and two walks along with eight strikeouts back on March 17 of this year.

In the sixth round, the Cubs drafted a backstop to receive all of those talented pitchers in high school product Ethan Hearn (Mobile Christian School), a prospect that was ranked 67th among draft-eligible players via MLB.com.

Chicago went back to bolstering their arsenal of arms in the seventh round with right-hander Brad Deppermann (North Florida), the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year.

In the eighth round, Chicago took a minor deviation from their previous run of right-handers when they selected LHP Davidjohn Herz out of Terry Stanford High School (North Carolina).

Round nine saw the Cubs take their fifth RHP of the day in Tyler Schlafffer of Homewood Flossmoor High School (Illinois), and catcher Wyatt Hendrie from Antelope Valley College wrapped up Chicago's Day Two selections in the tenth round.

Of the eight players selected by the Cubs on Tuesday, six were pitchers (5 RHP, 1 LHP). Through ten rounds of selections so far, the Cubs have taken seven pitchers, two catchers, and an infielder.

The 2019 Emeralds baseball season begins on June 14 at PK Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

