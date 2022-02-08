MLB Adds Three Games to Jumbo Shrimp 2022 Home Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host three additional games at 121 Financial Ballpark in 2022, as Major League Baseball added a total of six new contests to the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, extending the regular season to 150 games from 144.

Instead of the previously announced final series against Charlotte from Sept. 19-21, the Jumbo Shrimp's final home series will now be a six-game set against the Knights from Tuesday, September 20 through Sunday, September 25. The Tuesday through Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m., with Saturday's game starting at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Following the newly scheduled final homestand of the season, Jacksonville will close the campaign with a three-game set at Norfolk from Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin the 2022 season presented by FIS by hosting the Worcester Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

