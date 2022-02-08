Knights Announce Scholarships with Founding Partners for 2022 Season

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to once again provide educational funding through two unique scholarships for high school students with help from two of the team's founding partners. The Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship, presented by Atrium Health, along with the Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship Program, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, each represent the team's focus on community initiatives.

The Knights and Atrium Health began their partnership in 2013 with the Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship program. Over the course of nine years, a total of 27 high school students have each been honored with a $1,000 scholarship. In an effort to improve educational funding for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in health care, the Charlotte Knights and Atrium Health will provide three more $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors again this year. The 2022 season will mark the tenth consecutive year of this partnership.

"By helping to create opportunities for deserving students with an interest in healthcare, we can help to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Rasu Shrestha, MD, executive vice president and chief strategy & transformation officer at Atrium Health. "This is why we are proud to once again partner with the Charlotte Knights to be a small part of these students' future as they begin their studies and begin down a path to improve our communities for the future."

The Knights and Piedmont Natural Gas will also continue to award three $1,000 college scholarships to high school seniors from the Charlotte region who plan to attend college and pursue studies in the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering or math. Since being launched in 2014, Piedmont Natural Gas and the Knights have awarded a total of 24 scholarships to students attending college within Piedmont's service territories in North and South Carolina. The 2022 season will mark the ninth consecutive year of this partnership.

"Piedmont Natural Gas recognizes the key role STEM careers play in the continued success of the natural gas industry and the larger energy industry," said Barbara Ashford, director of community relations with Piedmont Natural Gas. "As we enter our eighth year of partnership with the Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship Program, we are excited and proud to continue supporting scholars who plan to pursue STEM-related degrees."

More details about each of the scholarships, along with applications to apply, guidelines and more, can be found at www.CharlotteKnights.com. All applications must be completed and submitted to the Knights by Sunday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m.

