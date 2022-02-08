Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2022 Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2022 season. The staff will be led by Manager Rick Sweet who will be in his third overall season (second consecutive) as skipper of the Sounds.

Sweet will be joined by hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, coach Ned Yost IV, development coach Sean Isaac, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Myles Fish and strength and conditioning specialist Andrew Emmick.

Sweet, 69, returns to the Sounds after leading the club to a 70-58 record in 2021 and a 77-67 mark in his first year as Nashville's manager in 2014. Sweet has served as the manager for Milwaukee's Triple-A club since the 2014 season and has compiled a 509-460 record during the seven-season span. He managed the Triple-A San Antonio Missions in 2019 and the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox from 2015-18.

Sweet's 2,101 career managerial wins are the 10th-most in Minor League Baseball history. Sweet has garnered multiple awards including Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 1994, International League Manager of the Year in 2008 and 2009, and Baseball America's Manager of the Year in 2010.

A former catcher, Sweet had a nine-year playing career (1975-83), including time in the big leagues with San Diego (1978), New York-NL (1982) and Seattle (1982-83). He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 31st round of the 1974 MLB Amateur Draft but did not sign, and by the San Diego Padres in the 3rd round of the 1975 MLB Amateur Draft. He attended and played college baseball at Gonzaga University from 1973-75.

LeBoeuf, 62, returns to Nashville for the second consecutive season as the team's hitting coach. He also held the same position with the Sounds for the 2012 campaign.

2022 is his 10th year in the Milwaukee organization and 35th as a coach in professional baseball. LeBoeuf has previously held positions within the Brewers organization at Double-A Huntsville (2010-11), Nashville (2012), Single-A Wisconsin (2016), Triple-A Colorado Springs (2017), Double-A Biloxi (2018) and Triple-A San Antonio (2019).

LeBoeuf's coaching career began in 1988 when he was a player-coach for Double-A Reading. He was a full-time coach within the Philadelphia organization from 1989-2000, including stops as a manager for short-season Batavia (1993-95), Advanced-A Clearwater (1996) and Double-A Reading (1997-98). He compiled a managerial record of 324-322 in those six seasons.

LeBoeuf played eight professional seasons in the Philadelphia organization from 1981-88. He was drafted in the 28th round of the 1981 June Amateur Draft out of Eastern Connecticut State University.

Accardo, 40, recently joined the Milwaukee organization and enters his first season as pitching coach of the Sounds.

The eight-year Major League veteran pitched for San Francisco (2005-06), Toronto (2006-10), Baltimore (2011), Cleveland (2012) and Oakland (2012). Accardo pitched in 262 games big league games.

Accardo most recently served as the assistant pitching coach for the New York Mets during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He first joined the Mets' Major League staff on June 20, 2019 as a pitching strategist. Prior to his time on New York's big-league staff, Accardo held various positions within the organization, including the Gulf Coast League Mets pitching coach (2017), Triple-A Las Vegas pitching coach (2018) and pitching coordinator (2019).

Yost IV, 39, returns for his second consecutive season as a coach for the Sounds. The 2022 season is his 15th year in the Brewers organization. He played in Milwaukee's minor league system from 2005-07 and has held various coaching roles since 2008, including short-season Helena (2008-11), Advanced-A Brevard County (2012-16), Triple-A Colorado Springs (2017-18) and Triple-A San Antonio (2019).

Isaac joins the staff as Nashville's development coach. It's his first year in the Brewers organization.

Paxson re-joins the Sounds for his second stint as the athletic trainer. He was Nashville's athletic trainer for five years from 2005-2009. Paxton served in the same role for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers during the 2021 season.

Fish enters his first season as the assistant athletic trainer with the Sounds. He recently joined the Brewers organization after spending nearly two years with Louisiana Tech University as an athletic trainer.

Emmick, 40, also returns to Nashville as the team's strength and conditioning specialist for the second straight season. Emmick also spent five seasons with the Sounds from 2010-14 during the previous Milwaukee affiliation.

The Kentucky native enters his 14th year in the Brewers organization and previously held the same position with Double-A Huntsville (2009), Triple-A Colorado Springs (2015-18) and Triple-A San Antonio (2019).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

