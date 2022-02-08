Six Games Added to Syracuse Mets 2022 Schedule

February 8, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2022 season has been extended from 144 games to 150 games with the season finale moved from September 21st to September 28th. With the additional games, Syracuse will play three more road games and three more home games. The season still begins on April 5th. This will be the most games played in the International League since 1964 when there were 154 scheduled games from April 22nd to September 11th. That same season, the Pacific Coast League played 156 games from April 16th to September 13th.

Syracuse was originally going to end the season with three games in Worcester from Monday, September 19th to Wednesday, September 21st. Now, Monday September 19th will be an off day, and Syracuse will play at Worcester from Tuesday, September 20th to Sunday, September 25th.

The Mets will conclude the regular season at home at NBT Bank Stadium with three games from Monday, September 26th to Wednesday, September 28th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Game times for those three games in Syracuse are as follows:

Monday, September 26th: 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27th: 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28th: 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday's regular-season finale at NBT Bank Stadium will be a special 11:05 a.m. start for a second Education Day as the Mets will welcome students and staff from school districts in the Central New York community to enjoy a fun, educational day at the ballpark.

Season tickets and Flex Plans for the 2022 Syracuse Mets baseball season are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 5, 2022. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first 1000 fans through the gates on April 5th will receive a Syracuse Mets Bucket Hat, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control. After the game, fans can conclude the Opening Day celebration with the first fireworks extravaganza of the year, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control! Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check SyracuseMets.com for the most up-to-date information on 2022 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 8, 2022

Six Games Added to Syracuse Mets 2022 Schedule - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.