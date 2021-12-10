MJ Graham Named AGM of Player Recruiting; Adam Vannelli Signed to PTO

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce a new position in the team's hockey operations department and have named player MJ Graham as the team's new Assistant General Manager of Player Recruiting.

As the AGM of Player Recruiting, Graham will be taking on responsibilities to scout new talent and help bring in players to the team when needed. There has been a massive need all across minor league hockey for players due to COVID-related travel restrictions from Europe and the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility. That crunch made it necessary in the River Dragons hockey ops department to open up a new position dedicated to finding quality players for the team.

"There's been a lot of great players that have come through the Columbus River Dragons organization and I'm really excited to help develop our players, strengthen our roster and work towards winning another championship" Graham said.

As one of his first moves as the AGM of Player Recruiting, the River Dragons are announcing the signing of defenseman Adam Vannelli to a PTO. Vannelli is a Minnesota native who is in his first year as a professional and has played 13 pro games previous with the Vermillion County Bobcats of the SPHL. Prior to turning pro Vannelli spent four years at Indiana Tech playing hockey in the NAIA and ACHA.

Vannelli's signing and Graham's promotion go hand-in-hand as the River Dragons get ready for a two-game home set against the Binghamton Black Bears that starts tonight. A 7:30 puck drop and a 7:00 pregame show on the network as two top half teams get ready for a very important midseason series. Tickets available at TicketMaster or the Columbus Civic Center box office.

