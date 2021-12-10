Jr. Hat Tricks Host Second-Place Maryland

December 10, 2021







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the NAHL are back in action this weekend as they welcome the Maryland Black Bears into Danbury Arena for a weekend series.

The Hat Tricks currently sit in seventh place in the NAHL Eastern Division and are riding a three-game losing skid into this weekend.

This will be the third series between these teams this season, with the Hat Tricks going 1-2-1 in four games against the Black Bears so far this season.

Maryland currently sits at 16-6-2-2 on the season, one point off the lead in the NAHL East.

Ryan Bottrill and Branden Piku have led the Black Bears up until this point in the season, totaling 30 and 28 points respectively in 26 games so far.

Gabe Dombrowski is still leading the way for Danbury, totaling 23 points in 24 games.

Friday's game will feature a matinee start, with puck drop slated for 3 p.m. Saturday's contest will be a usual start time, with a scheduled 7 p.m. puck drop.

You can buy tickets to today and tomorrow's games on our website or at the front gate of Danbury Arena. If you can't make it out to the game, make sure to follow along with all the action live via HockeyTV or online via our social media channels.

