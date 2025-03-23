Missteps Lead to Anchorage's 1-5 Loss
March 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines took a tough loss tonight against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
The Ice Dogs went up by one in the first period, followed by two in the second, split by Jason Bourdukofsky's second goal of the weekend.
Followed by two more goals in the third by the Ice Dogs.
The Wolverines will go for the split tomorrow with a 4:00pm puck drop at the Sullivan, doors open at 2:30pm.
KIDS 18 AND UNDER GET IN FREE.
Purchase your tickets for the tomorrow's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Missteps Lead to Anchorage's 1-5 Loss - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Missteps Lead to Anchorage's 1-5 Loss
- Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Karkoc's Shootout Goal Lifts Wolverines Past Windigo
- Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Rage Report: Home Game Weekend & Parents' Appreciation