Missteps Lead to Anchorage's 1-5 Loss

March 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines took a tough loss tonight against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Ice Dogs went up by one in the first period, followed by two in the second, split by Jason Bourdukofsky's second goal of the weekend.

Followed by two more goals in the third by the Ice Dogs.

The Wolverines will go for the split tomorrow with a 4:00pm puck drop at the Sullivan, doors open at 2:30pm.

KIDS 18 AND UNDER GET IN FREE.

Purchase your tickets for the tomorrow's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

