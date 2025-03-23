Anchorage Wolverines Show Resilience Despite 5-3 Defeat

March 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines came back to tie the game after going down two during second period, with Xander Mullens and Jason Bourdukofsky bringing the Wolverines back into the game.

The Ice Dogs managed to secure two more before the frame completed.

Brock Devlin brought the Wolverines back within one point in the 15th minute of the third, but the Ice Dogs grabbed an empty netter finalizing the score at 5-3.

The Wolverines return to the Sullivan Arena Friday to play the Kenai River Brown Bears, followed by a Saturday game in Soldotna.

Purchase your tickets for the Friday's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

