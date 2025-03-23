Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







A hard loss last night gives the Wolverines the chance tonight to split the series and come back to gain two points toward league and Club 49 Cup standings.

This is the last game the Wolverines and Ice Dogs will play against each other in regular season, followed by the last skate with the Wolverines of the season.

Doors open at 2:30pm for a 4:00pm puck drop. Bring your skates and hit the ice with the Wolverines after the game!

Purchase your tickets for the tonight's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

The Den The end of season sale continues this week with all t-shirts on sale! Come by The Den tomorrow from 10am-3pm or this weekend starting at 6:00pm to shop the deals.

