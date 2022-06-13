Missoula PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

Missoula, MT. - This week the Missoula PaddleHeads return home for a 3-game homestand vs the Great Falls Voyagers starting on Tuesday, June 14th! The week kicks off with our Non-Profit Tuesday program which non- profits get 100% of the ticket revenue they generate from their link at the end of the 2022 season! Last year, our non-profit program raised over $20,000 for local non-profits! Wednesday is Woof Wednesday, presented by Scheels. The highlight of the week comes on Thursday during the Indigenous Heritage Celebration presented by ATG Cognizant and in partnership with All Nations Health Center. Tickets available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, June 14th | Non-Profit Tuesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Every Tuesday during the 2022 PaddleHeads season is a Non-Profit Tuesday! Your organization will have the choice of six Tuesdays found below. After a date is selected, you will be issued a ticket purchasing link unique to your organization. When your supporters purchase tickets to the game using your link, you raise money! Your organization will receive 50% of the ticket sales revenue from your link following the conclusion of your selected game. On the last Tuesday of the season, August 30th, PaddleHeads' ownership will host a check presentation and match all funds raised as a donation.

That's 100% of tickets sold directly benefitting your organization. Whether you are a smaller organization needing the infrastructure of a pre-planned event or a bigger one with a busy summer schedule this is the fundraiser for you. The goal of this program is to be operationally simple while maintaining the opportunity to be financially impactful.

If you are a Non-Profit that would like to participate in a future night, please email Matt Zaleski at mzaleski@gopaddleheads.com or call 406-543-3300.

Wednesday, June 15th | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Every Wednesday during the 2022 PaddleHeads season is Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels and U104.5. Every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, June 16th | Indigenous Heritage Celebration | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

INDIGENOUS HERITAGE CELEBRATION --- The Missoula PaddleHeads are excited to host the third annual Indigenous Heritage Celebration presented by ATG Cognizant! We have partnered with All Nations Health Center to present a celebration of Indigenous history in the state of Montana focused on education and culture.

During the baseball game, players will sport specialty jerseys designed by an Indigenous artist. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the on-field jerseys and winners of the silent auction will take home the jersey!

Friday, June 17th | 3rd Annual N8VT Got Talent Showcase | 6:00pm Gates, 7:00 Showtime

In partnership with the Missoula PaddleHeads, All Nations Health Center is excited to offer our third annual Missoula N8VZ Got Talent Showcase as part of Indigenous Celebration Night, celebrating the best of Missoula's Indigenous heritage and culture! Join us at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, home of the Missoula PaddleHeads, on Friday, June 17th. Doors open at 6pm; show at 7pm. Tickets are $5 for 18+. Scholarships are available for registered clients of All Nations. Please call 406.829.9515 ext. 100 for scholarship assistance. here!

Saturday, June 18th | 3rd Annual N8VT Got Talent Showcase | 6:00pm Gates

All Nations Health Center, in partnership with the Missoula PaddleHeads, invites you to join us at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field for our 2022 Indigenous Heritage Celebration weekend on June 16-18th. We are excited to host our 4th annual 5K Fun Run & Walk and our third annual N8VZ Talent Showcase as part of Indigenous Heritage Celebration 2022, celebrating the best of Missoula's Indigenous heritage and culture.

Registration is $5.00 for ages 0-17 and 65+ & $10.00 for ages 17-64. All proceeds from this event will go towards the All Nations Health Center's 2023 Indigenous Heritage Celebration. Financial scholarships for race registration available for All Nations Health Center registered clients. Please email Erica at erubino@allnations.health for details.

Pre-registration for the 5k Run/Walk will be available until Saturday, June 18th with day-of registration available at the stadium. You can pre-register at this link!

Day-of registration will be available the day of the race, Saturday June 18th from from 8am-8:30am. No day-of race registrations will be allowed after 8:30am. First race is at 9:00am. All registered participants will receive a tote bag & event t-shirt.

The 5K Fun Run & Walk will award a prize for all participants in the Tiny Tots and Golden Age categories. Two prizes for each age category winner (male and female) will be awarded. All Nations acknowledges and respects that there are a multitude of gender expressions and identities that resonate with our relatives. When registering, please select the gender you feel is most appropriate.

All 48 PaddleHeads Home Games are Streamed for Free on YouTube!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at www.youtube.com/c/missoulapaddleheads.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

