Chukars Blowout Vibes 31-5 in Series Finale

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Idaho Falls Chukars (13-4) set new offensive highs against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-15) in a 31-5 win on Sunday afternoon at UC Health Park. Idaho Falls takes the season series five games to one, outscoring the Vibes 112-52 in six games.

The Chukars opened the scoring with a three-run first inning against Yohandry Perez (L, 0-1). Hunter Hisky doubled home Steve Barmakian to make it 1-0. The next two runs scored on RBI groundouts from Brady West and Dusty Stroup to give the Chukars an early 3-0 lead.

With two outs in the fourth, Barmakian singled and Matt Feinstein drew a walk. Both advanced to third and second on a passed ball. Hisky grounded to the third baseman Miguel Tejada Jr, the throw skipped past first baseman Julian Lara, allowing Hisky to reach on an error and scoring two runs to make it 5-0. West stepped to the plate and crushed an opposite-field two-run homer to left field to grow the lead 7-0.

Jack Dicenso (W, 1-1) tossed a quality start for the Chukars, giving up one run in the fifth on a sac fly from Lara that made it 7-1. Diceno struck out seven and issued no walks.

Idaho Falls blew the game open in the seventh, scoring eight runs against Hector Figueroa. Dusty Stroup walked with one out, and Sam Troyer singled him into scoring position at second. Eric Callahan drove in Stroup on a single to pad the lead 8-1. Kevin Elefante drew a walk to load up the bases for Rick Philips, who doubled to make it 10-1. Barmakian traded places with Phillps, doubling in two runs to officially blow it open 12-1. With two outs, the offense stayed hot as Hisky belted an RBI double to keep the rally going, 13-1. West tripled home Hisky to make it 14-1, and in his second at-bat of the inning Stroup singled in a run to hand the Chukars a 15-1 lead going into the seventh inning stretch.

Leading 15-2 in the eighth, Phillips connected for his second double to score Callahan and add to the lead 16-2. The Chukars connected for four straight singles, knocking in three more runs to make it 19-2.

With position player Paul Carreno on the mound in the ninth, the Chukars brought 12 runs across on 13 hits to pile on the Vibes, 31-2. Rocky Mountain knocked in three runs in the bottom of the ninth against Nate Jenkins to cap the scoring 31-5. The 31 runs scored are the most the Chukars have scored all season, and the 12 runs in the ninth are the most the Chukars have scored in an inning this season.

Hisky finished the series batting .528 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 19 RBI. West knocked in 17 runs over the series with the Vibes.

The Chukars will enjoy an off day Monday, before starting up a six-game series with the Ogden Raptors (10-6). The series begins on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. at Melaleuca Field. The game can be viewed on the Idaho Falls Chukars YouTube Channel and heard on KSPZ The Sports ZoneBoth starters are TBD.

