Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced the "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 3. A pitcher and position player are selected each week from both the North and South Divisions of the league. Week 3's selections are highlighted below:

North Division:

Austin Crowson - Pitcher for the Missoula PaddleHeads: In a strong outing for the Missoula Paddleheads last Friday, Austin Crowson pitched 5 innings while only allowing two hits and one earned run. Crowson struck out five on the way to a 13-2 victory over the Billings Mustangs. He picked up his first win on the season and will look to keep the momentum going into his next start.

Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup - Catcher and Infielder for the Idaho Falls Chukars: In their 6 games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes between June 7th and June 12th, the Idaho Falls Chukars only lost once and averaged a ridiculous 18.7 runs per game. Two big contributors to this week-long slugfest were Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup. Hisky went 19- for-36 with 8 extra-base hits, 16 runs, and 19 RBIs. Stroup went 15-for-34 with 2 homeruns and 12 runs scored. Both Hisky and Stroup hit for the cycle in the same game, and it wasn't even the Chukars highest scoring game this week!

South Division:

Mitch Lines - Pitcher for the Boise Hawks:

In arguably his best start of the season, Mitch Lines had a phenomenal showing for the Boise Hawks last Tuesday. He threw 7 innings, striking out 9, while only allowing 5 hits, 1 earned run, and no walks, leading the Hawks to a 9- 2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies. Among qualified pitchers, Lines currently has the third best ERA in the league at 3.66, while only walking 2 batters in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

Gio Diaz - Outfielder for the Rocky Mountain Vibes: Although the Rocky Mountain Vibes lost 5 out of 6 to the Idaho Falls Chukars, Gio Diaz was certainly a bright spot for them. He went 15-for-26 for a near-.600 batting average, knocking in 5 runs, and scoring 8 times. Even though the Vibes are off to a rocky start this season, they will continue to rely on Diaz's production, who ranks second in the league in batting average, and has only struck out 4 times in 70 at-bats.

