Mississippi Mud Monsters Partner with Belhaven University

January 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters and Belhaven University are proud to announce a partnership that ensures Trustmark Park will be the home of Belhaven Blazers baseball until 2030.

The Blazers, members of NCAA Division III, will use Trustmark Park for games, practices, and showcases year-round as they compete for Collegiate Conference of the South and national titles.

"We are excited to partner with Belhaven to give them a world-class facility" said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "Belhaven is a top-notch private university with over 140 years of history and we're glad to partner with them."

Riding a 5-year streak of above .500 baseball, the Green and Gold will have a home of their own after venue hopping since 2020.

"I am thrilled that our baseball players can play and train in this top-flight stadium, and I know our fans and alumni will especially appreciate the community engagement spirit of the Mississippi Mud Monsters" said Dr. Roger Parrott, Belhaven University President. "I'm impressed with the new team's top leadership and believe their desire to bring people together will be contagious for the Jackson area."

"We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Trustmark Park" said Scott Little, Belhaven University Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Together, we aim to inspire athletes and fans, foster a love for baseball, and bring people together. This collaboration reflects our commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and community impact."

Belhaven opens play on Friday, February 14th at Trustmark Park against the Mount Saint Mary College Knights (Newburgh, NY) with the excitement leading right up to the Mud Monsters inaugural season Opening Day on Thursday, May 8th against the Florence Y'alls.

