Titans Ink Canadian Cameron, Two Others to Pitching Staff

January 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian right-handed pitcher Zach Cameron, along with fellow right-handers Brett Garcia and Takuma Uchima for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Cameron, 24, inks his first professional contract following five campaigns of collegiate baseball and parts of two seasons in the Intercounty Baseball League. The Canadian posted a 2.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12.2 innings with the Hamilton Cardinals in the regular season and excelled in the playoffs this past summer, recording a 2.07 ERA across three appearances. Before joining the Cardinals, Cameron debuted in the IBL with the Welland Jackfish in 2021, where he posted a 2-0 record with a 2.81 ERA and two saves.

The Hamilton, Ontario product struck out 176 batters across 167.2 innings over five seasons at Niagara University (Niagara Falls, New York), finishing with a 3.65 career ERA. His standout senior year earned him MAAC Relief Pitcher of the Year honours after leading the league with 10 saves, ranking 9th in NCAA Division I.

Garcia, 25, joins the Titans after being acquired in a trade with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association following his professional debut. In 13 appearances in 2024 after turning pro, Garcia went 1-2 with a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 innings pitched - walking 10 opposing hitters while striking out 16.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander had joined the RedHawks following the best season of his collegiate career at Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) - in which he went 3-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 22 games (two starts, 20 in relief) while striking out 67.

Hailing from La Mirada, California, Garcia tossed five seasons of collegiate baseball at four different schools: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, California), Cypress College (Cypress, California), Baylor University (Waco, Texas), and Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) from 2020-2024. In 63 career collegiate contests (13 starts, 50 in relief), Garcia was a lifetime 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA - walking 78 and fanning 152 in 116 career innings.

Uchima, 26, comes to North America with six seasons in the Japanese Eastern League under his belt. The 5-foot-10 right-hander went 1-2 for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in 2024, posting a 4.00 ERA - while walking 14 and striking out 21 over 27 innings pitched.

Hailing from Okinawa, Japan, Uchima began his professional career with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2021 and has 140.1 career innings in the top Japanese league.

Prior to professional baseball, Uchima attended Asia University from 2017-2020 and has represented Japan with the u22 team at the Japan-USA Collegiate Baseball Championship Series in 2019.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

