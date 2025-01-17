Grizzlies Bring Back Keegan Collett, Gage Vailes

January 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed relief pitchers Keegan Collett and Gage Vailes, helping to stabilize their bullpen as they prepare for their 25th anniversary season.

A 6'3" right-hander from Dallas, Texas, Collett was a late-season acquisition by the Grizzlies just before the roster deadline in August of last year. Over six appearances, the former San Diego Padres minor leaguer flashed elite strikeout "stuff," fanning 12 batters in seven and one-third innings while also posting a 1.23 ERA to assist Gateway in their push for the playoffs.

Collett previously pitched in five seasons with the Padres, striking out 33 batters in 31 2/3 innings over 23 games between Single-A Lake Elsinore and A-Advanced Fort Wayne in 2024 before coming to Gateway. Over the course of the prior two seasons, he was trusted as a back-end arm for both clubs, amassing a 9-5 record, 13 saves, and a 4.12 ERA along with 182 strikeouts in just 102 2/3 innings. He was picked in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by San Diego out of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Vailes, a right-hander from Marietta, Georgia, came to Sauget last summer after finishing his college career at NAIA powerhouse Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he posted a 3.34 ERA, six saves, 62 strikeouts, and just 18 walks in 67 1/3 innings over 24 appearances as a senior, mostly in relief. He also started off fast, pitching to a 2.45 ERA in his first eight games before dealing with injury in July.

He returned in August down the stretch, and again helped to solidify the Grizzlies' bullpen, with a 2.57 ERA over seven innings in his first seven games back on the active roster. Overall, as a true rookie, he pitched to a 5.31 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings over 18 appearances.

Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming weeks by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.