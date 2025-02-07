Mississippi Mud Monsters Expand Front Office with Key Additions

February 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are proud to introduce several new members to their front office team ahead of the upcoming season. With a shared passion for the game and a wealth of experience in their respective fields, these individuals are set to enhance the fan experience and the overall success of the organization, all while upholding the team's commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy the excitement of Mud Monsters baseball.

Evan Berry joins the Mud Monsters as Head Groundskeeper, bringing decades of experience in turf management, including time with the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves. A Leakesville native now residing in Brandon, Berry is dedicated to maintaining a top-tier playing surface, ensuring that players compete on the best possible field and fans enjoy an immaculate ballpark experience.

Nora Hewitt steps in as Finance Manager, continuing her long-standing career in baseball operations after spending a decade with the Mississippi Braves. A Bossier City native, Hewitt embraces the Mud Monsters' guiding principle of fostering a great work environment, ensuring the organization remains financially strong while continuing to deliver a high-quality entertainment experience.

Barrie Smith, a Brandon native, takes on the role of Account Executive and Premium Services Manager. With experience at the Mississippi Braves, Smith is passionate about curating unforgettable fan experiences, ensuring that premium seating and hospitality services align with the team's mission of making every visit to the ballpark special.

Matthew Dispenza, the new Box Office Manager, brings a wealth of ticketing and customer service expertise. Originally from Louisiana and a longtime supporter of Mississippi State athletics, Dispenza has worked extensively in sports, including time with the Mississippi Braves, Tacoma Rainiers, and MLB Advanced Media. His background in game-day operations and scorekeeping, along with his deep knowledge of the fan experience, ensures that purchasing a ticket to a Mud Monsters game will be seamless and enjoyable.

John Hart, the team's new Food & Beverage Manager, is an Ole Miss graduate and a Florence resident. With a background in sports officiating and a knack for problem-solving, Hart will oversee concessions and dining services at the ballpark, enhancing the variety and quality of food options so fans can enjoy top-tier ballpark fare.

Keith Wilson, a Clinton native and former bat boy for the M-Braves, steps into the role of Stadium Operations Manager. Having earned a World Series championship ring for his contributions to the Atlanta Braves organization, Wilson now applies his expertise to ensuring the Mud Monsters' stadium runs smoothly. His leadership ensures a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for all fans.

Macy Worstell joins as Marketing Manager and Retail Coordinator, bringing experience from Ole Miss Athletics and Peninsula Pilots Baseball. Originally from Williamsburg, VA, and born on the Fourth of July, Worstell is passionate about engaging fans and making baseball fun for everyone, keeping entertainment and fan experience at the forefront of team operations.

"These new hires reflect our ongoing commitment to providing an outstanding experience for our fans, players, and community," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager. "Each of them brings unique skills and a deep love for baseball that will make an impact on our organization. Their expertise will help us continue to provide an engaging and memorable game-day atmosphere for everyone."

Assistant General Manager David Kerr added, "We're thrilled to welcome this talented group to the Mud Monsters family. Their enthusiasm aligns with our guiding principles of fan-first entertainment, competitive operations, and creating a welcoming environment for all. This team is dedicated to making every game an unforgettable experience."

