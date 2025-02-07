Titans Re-Sign Fuhrman, Add Infielder Wright for 2025 Season

February 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Michael Fuhrman

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen) Ottawa Titans infielder Michael Fuhrman(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with infielder Michael Fuhrman and signed infielder Joey Wright for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Fuhrman, 24, returns to Ottawa for his third professional campaign in 2025. During his first full season with the Titans in 2024, Fuhrman hit .213 with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 31 RBI across 81 contests. In June, Fuhrman carried the Titans' offence by slugging .333 (22-for-66) with eight extra-base hits and knocking 17 runs to help the squad to an 18-7 month. During that stretch, it included a season-best six-game hit streak and a career-best four-hit contest on June 1. In his first full season as a catcher, Fuhrman threw out 29 baserunners, good enough to lead the Frontier League.

After signing in Ottawa at the tail end of the 2023 season - Fuhrman suited up in 20 games, where the 5-foot-10 infielder hit .241 with a homer and eight RBI. Fuhrman notched at least a hit in 12 contests, which included his first pro-round-tripper.

Hailing from Rolling Hills Estates, California, Fuhrman appeared in 196 games at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, California) from 2019-2023. A career .301 hitter in college, Fuhrman recorded 37 doubles, 17 home runs, and 110 RBI.

Wright, 23, will head north of the border in 2025 after completing his collegiate career and a stint professionally last summer. During his Senior season at Immaculata University (Immaculata, Pennsylvania), Wright hit .393 with 14 doubles, clubbed nine home runs, and drove in 56 over 44 contests.

Wright completed the season with the Garden City Wind of the Pecos League, in which he hit .389 with eleven doubles, eight home runs, and knocked in 46 runs over 34 games. The 6-foot right-handed hitter presents the ability to play third base, second base, and first base for Bobby Brown's squad.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey product took part in 167 career collegiate games at Immaculata from 2020-2024 and was a lifetime .350 hitter with 55 doubles, 22 home runs, and 177 RBI. Wright also compiled a career .443 on-base percentage while playing for the Mighty Macs and won three consecutive conference championships.

Wright is the brother of two-time Frontier League all-star AJ Wright, who is the Titans' all-time leader in games played (277), runs scored (220), hits (295), walks (166), doubles (62), home runs (39), and RBI (163) over three seasons in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.