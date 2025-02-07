Boulders Find Real Sleeper to Start

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with left handed pitcher Ryan Sleeper on a contract for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

The 23-year-old Minnesotan arrives in Pomona after pitching last summer for West Virginia of the Major League Baseball Draft League, which came on the heels of his graduation from Appalachian State University.

His overall 2024 record was 4-1 and featured 56 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.

Boulders manager TJ Stanton is high on his newest southpaw, calling Sleeper "a late bloomer who's built himself into a very interesting prospect for Indy ball and affiliated. His fastball velocity has continued to grow as he's matured, and he's developed great pitch movement that we really believe can translate to success in his first professional season."

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, hosting the Lake Erie Crushers at Clover Stadium. For tickets, slide to NYBoulders.com or call 845-364-0009.

