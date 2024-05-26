Misa's Three Assists, Haight's Two Goals Give Spirit Second Round-Robin Win Sunday

May 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs, 4-3 in their second round-robin game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. Michael Misa earned player of the game honors with three assists, Hunter Haight netted two goals including the game winner, and Nic Sima grabbed his second goal in as many games.

Drummondville netted the first goal exactly nine minutes into the first, tallying the QMJHL Champion's first goal of the tournament. Justin Côté tipped the puck around the Saginaw defense and Ethan Gauthier swooped in to collect the puck for a two-on-one opportunity. Gauthier flipped a pass over to Luke Woodworth who lined up the one-timer and beat Andrew Oke for the 1-0 lead.

Following a high sticking penalty by Saginaw's Joey Willis, Drummondville went back to work looking for their first powerplay goal of the tournament. Luke Woodworth controlled the puck in the Saginaw zone and made a pass to Vsevolod Komarov who was set up at the center point. His shot rebounded off the end wall and was tapped home by Peter Repcik.

AFTER 1: DRU 2 - 0 SAG (Total Shots: 12 - 10)

At 12:04 into the second, Saginaw scored their first goal of the game on a delayed penalty. Following a misplayed pass by Drummondville, Rodwin Dionicio jumped on the loose puck. Dionicio was tripped up skating away, but was able to push the puck ahead for Alex Christopoulos who ripped a shot off the crossbar for Saginaw's first goal of the night.

3:41 later, Michael Misa picked up the puck behind the Saginaw net and flashed up ice before firing a pass to Hunter Haight. The Minnesota prospect glided into the zone then dropped the puck back where Misa swooped in to pick it up. Haight fought off Drummondville coverage and tapped a backdoor feed home from Misa to tie the game.

Following a holding penalty by Saginaw's Calem Mangone, Mikael Huchette took a bank pass of the wall and moved a pass over to the left point spot for Vsevolod Komarov. The defenseman waited, then played the puck over to winger Justin Côté who fired home the go-ahead goal.

AFTER 2: DRU 3 - 2 SAG (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 12, Total Shots: 19 - 22)

5:54 into the third period, Saginaw entered the zone and Michael Misa received a pass on the left wall. Misa played the puck back into the center finding the OHL Defenceman of the Year Zayne Parekh. His initial shot was stopped by Mercer, but Nic Sima potted the rebound for his second goal in as many games.

At 10:26 into the third, Drummondville's Vsevolod Komarov was ushered to the box on a roughing call, setting up Saginaw with their first powerplay of the night. With the last seconds ticking away on the Saginaw power play, the Spirit took a miscue pass in the neutral zone and raced up ice creating a three-on-two. Joey Willis received a drop pass on the rush and flipped a shot on goal that was directed wide. Michael Misa picked up the loose puck along the boards and fired a cross-ice pass to Hunter Haight. Haight wasted no time putting his shot into the net, giving Saginaw a 4-3 lead that they would carry into a come-from-behind victory.

FINAL: DRU 3 - 4 SAG (3rd Period Shots: DRU 5 - 9 , Total Shots: DRU 24 - 31 SAG )

Riley Mercer started for the Voltigeurs stopping 27 of 31.

Andrew Oke stopped 21 of 24 in the Saginaw win.

Powerplay: DRU 2/3 - SAG 1/1

Saginaw's next game will take place on Wednesday, May 29th for a rematch against the OHL's London Knights at 7:30pm.

