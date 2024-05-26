Knights Shut out Voltigeurs to Start Their 2024 Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, MI - Michael Simpson made 31 saves as the London Knights shut out the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-0 in each team's first game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan. London had goals from Ruslan Gazizov (2G), Oliver Bonk (1G-1A), and Kasper Halttunen (1G) while Drummondville's Riley Mercer stopped 18 shots in defeat.

"It's a tough tournament so whenever you can win a game against these teams - they're the best from where they're from - so to get a win is real nice," London head coach Dale Hunter said.

Simpson, who recorded a 2.59 GAA and .908 save percentage throughout the OHL Playoffs, is the first OHL goalie to register a shutout at the Memorial Cup since Owen Sound's Jordan Binnington achieved the feat in 2011.

"Anytime you get a shutout as a goalie it feels good," Simpson said. "But the win's a little more important to start off on the right foot always helps."

Gazizov, who had seven goals in the postseason, opened the scoring at 8:04 of the first as after the Voltigeurs killed off a Mikaël Diotte penalty, the Russian forward slid a one-timer past Mercer. Bonk doubled London's lead on another one-timer after Jacob Julien (2A) slid a pass rink wide at 13:53 as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

In a scoreless second frame, both Mercer and Simpson made crucial stops on breakaways. Mercer denied Gazizov a second goal a little over five minutes into the frame while Simpson robbed Mikael Huchette on an odd-man rush in an early contender for the save of the tournament later in the frame.

"[Simpson] played really well," Hunter said. "They made a big push and he stood tall for us."

However, the Knights wasted no time in the third as Gazizov spun and finished out front just 20 seconds into the period before Halttunen, who led the OHL in postseason goals with 17, was credited with his first of the tournament after Max McCue's (1A) tip hit him in the right arm at 2:27.

London entered tonight's contest having not played since May 15 but ensured their tournament got off to a perfect start.

"All the teams that are in this tournament have been off for a long time so you end up with some rust so the execution wasn't what we all wanted in this game," Hunter said.

Drummondville returns to action tomorrow when they will face hosts Saginaw while London will battle Moose Jaw on Monday.

