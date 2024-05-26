Game Preview: Round-Robin Game 2 vs. Drummondville

May 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit faceoff against the QMJHL Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs at the Dow Event Center on Sunday, May 25th. Tonight's contest is Game 2 of the 2024 Memorial Cup round robin presented by Dow.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM

Broadcast:

Television: WNEM TV5+ (Local), TSN (Canada), NHL Network (US), CHL TV, CHL App

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Game:

Saginaw opened their 2024 Memorial Cup round-robin with a 5-4 victory over the WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, May 24th. Saginaw opened with a goal late into the first before adding three goals in the front half of the second period, taking a 4-0 lead. Moose Jaw responded back with three goals in less than two minutes, getting to within one entering the third. The Spirit and Warriors both scored in the third and Saginaw held off Moose Jaw to complete the 5-4 victory. OHL Defensemen of the Year Zayne Parekh netted a goal and two assists, Brayden Yager netted two goals in a three-point night for Moose Jaw, and Owen Beck added to his Memorial Cup totals with a two-point night (1G, 1A) in the win. Jackson Unger started for Moose Jaw stopping 31 of 36 and Andrew Oke started for the first time since April 13th, saving 22 of 26.

Drummondville is coming off a 4-0 loss against the OHL Champion London Knights on Saturday afternoon at the Dow Event Center. London scored twice in the first and twice in the third to finish off its 4-0 victory over the Voltigeurs. Ruslan Gazizov scored twice, Oliver Bonk finished a two-point night (1G, 1A), and Jacob Julien collected two assists. Riley Mercer stopped 18 of 22 for the Voltigeurs and Michael Simpson stopped all 31 of the shots he faced for a shutout victory.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw's Zayne Parekh picks up where he left off leading Saginaw in points through the first game of the Memorial Cup round-robin. The OHL Defensemen of the Year collected two assists and a goal setting the tone for the Memorial Cup hosts. Alex Christopoulos finished with two assists and Nic Sima scored the Spirit's inaugural goal late in the first period. Owen Beck holds two points (1G, 1A) and Andrew Oke was at his goaltending best despite missing a month and a half with an upper body injury.

Drummondville is looking for its first goal scorer of the round-robin and hoping QMJHL Defenseman of the Year Vsevolod Komarov can contribute in their next game. Mikael Diotte guards the blueline with Komarov achieving QMJHL's Top Defensive Defenseman. Ethan Gauthier and Sam Oliver co-lead the Voltigeurs' in points this year (71) with Gauthier netting 36 goals and Oliver netting 35. Riley Mercer went 16-2-1 in his playoff run and stopped 18 of 22 in his first Memorial Cup game.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2024

