Miracle on Trafficway Street; 9-Run 9th Inning Comeback for the Cardinals

August 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL)







Springfield, MO - An unbelievable 9-run, 9th inning comeback from Los Cardenales brought Springfield back from a 14-6 deficit to a 15-14 victory over the Hooks on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cardinals win the series 4-2.

Decisions:

W: RHP Jose Martinez (3-2)

L: RHP Jonathan Sprinkle (3-3)

Notables:

8 of the Cardinals 9 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning were scored with two outs in the frame

Errol Robinson went 3-for-6 and was the hero of the game with the walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 9th. This was Errol's second walk-off hit for the Cardinals since joining the club on June 28

Mike Antico swiped his 45th base of the season, just one steal away from tying the single-season record of 46 stolen bases currently held by Charlie Tilson. Antico holds the all-time career SB record for Springfield with 75.

Victor Scott II went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs

Thomas Saggese went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run

Noah Mendlinger went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs

Aaron Antonini went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 29, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ NWA TBA

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

