Miracle on Trafficway Street; 9-Run 9th Inning Comeback for the Cardinals
August 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - An unbelievable 9-run, 9th inning comeback from Los Cardenales brought Springfield back from a 14-6 deficit to a 15-14 victory over the Hooks on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cardinals win the series 4-2.
Decisions:
W: RHP Jose Martinez (3-2)
L: RHP Jonathan Sprinkle (3-3)
Notables:
8 of the Cardinals 9 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning were scored with two outs in the frame
Errol Robinson went 3-for-6 and was the hero of the game with the walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 9th. This was Errol's second walk-off hit for the Cardinals since joining the club on June 28
Mike Antico swiped his 45th base of the season, just one steal away from tying the single-season record of 46 stolen bases currently held by Charlie Tilson. Antico holds the all-time career SB record for Springfield with 75.
Victor Scott II went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs
Thomas Saggese went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run
Noah Mendlinger went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs
Aaron Antonini went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs
On Deck:
Tuesday, August 29, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ NWA TBA
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
