Fernandez Homers Twice as Missions Clinch Series Win vs. Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday afternoon. The Sod Poodles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. San Antonio managed to capture the lead with a six-run fifth inning capped off by a Juan Fernandez homer. The Missions avoided a late comeback attempt from Amarillo to secure an 11-10 victory.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo plated four runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. Ivan Melendez was hit by a pitch and Seth Beer singled to start the inning. Kollar struck out the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Juan Centeno. J.J. D'Orazio reached base with a single and loaded the bases. The right-hander retired the next batter before allowing a bases-clearing double to Camden Duzenack. Amarillo took a 4-0 lead.

Amarillo's game one starter, Yu-Min Lin, was the starting pitcher again on Sunday. The southpaw tossed a scoreless first frame but faced some trouble in the second inning. With man down, Juan Fernandez singled and Cole Cummings drew a walk. Ethan Salas grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Missions threatened to score in the bottom of the third inning. With two men down, Ripken Reyes doubled down the right field line. Reyes then stole third as Jakob Marsee drew a walk. Jackson Merrill flew out to right field to end the scoring threat.

Amarillo threatened to add to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Centeno began the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Kollar issued a walk to Jancarlos Cintron. Bobby Milacki entered the game and induced an inning-ending double play.

San Antonio ended the shutout by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Salas and Juan Zabala hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. On the play, a throwing error allowed both runners to advance to scoring position. Korry Howell grounded out and Salas scored. Reyes reached base with an RBI bunt single. Merrill singled and Reyes advanced to third base. A pick-off attempt resulted in a throwing error and Reyes stealing home. On the play, Merrill reached third base. Dillon Larsen entered the game for Lin and allowed a three-run home run to Juan Fernandez. San Antonio took a 6-4 lead.

San Antonio added to their lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Larsen issued back-to-back walks to Juan Zabala and Howell. Reyes moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Larsen retired the next batter for out number two. Two wild pitches from the southpaw allowed Zabala and Howell to score. The Missions had an 8-4 advantage.

Fernandez homered for the second time in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Mitchell Stumpo, the third baseman hit a line drive over the left field fence. It was the first time he has hit two homers in a game in his career. He joins Pedro Castellanos and Tirso Ornelas as the only Missions players with a multi-homer game this season.

The Missions used the long ball once again in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Raffi Vizcaino, Reyes was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame. Marsee hit a line drive over the right field wall for his first Double-A long ball. The Missions improved their lead to 11-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jason Blanchard was on the hill for the good guys. Seth Beer doubled and Neyfy Castillo drew a walk at the start of the inning. D'Orazio left the yard for a three-run home run to left field. After allowing a single to Cintron, Duzenack homered to make it an 11-9 ballgame. Luke Montz decided to make a pitching change.

Justin Lopez took over for Blanchard with nobody on and one out. The right-hander allowed back-to-back singles. Amarillo executed a double steal to put both runners in scoring position. Lopez struck out Melendez for the second out and issued an intentional walk to load the bases. Castillo drew a walk to score the 10th run. With the bases still loaded and two outs in the inning, Centeno struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 11-10

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 25-26 & 62-58 on the season

* 1st career two-HR game for Juan Fernandez

* 3rd multi-HR game for the Missions in 2023 (Castellanos & Ornelas)

* 6-run 5th inning (5th time scoring 6 or more runs in an inning this season)

* Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 2 K

* Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 3 BB

* Reyes ended 0-for-23 hitless streak with 4th inning double

* Attendance: 2,269

Prospect Recap

* Ethan Salas (#1 Padres prospect, #5 MLB): 1-4, R, GIDP, K

* Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): 1-4, R, BB, E

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #64 MLB): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

* Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB, K

* Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB

* Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

* Yu-Min Lin (#4 D-Backs starter, Soddies starter): L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 3 BB

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#5 D-Backs prospect): DNP

* Ivan Melendez (#8 D-Backs prospect): 1-4, R, K

* A.J. Vukovich (#10 D-Backs prospect): 1-5, GIDP, K

* J.J. D'Orazio (#25 D-Backs prospect): 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before hitting the road trip for a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge beginning on Tuesday, August 29th. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.

