Duzenack's Five RBI Not Enough in 11-10 Loss

August 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







San Antonio, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped the final game, and the series, to the San Antonio Missions after an 11-10 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Missions scored 11 unanswered from the 5th-8th innings before Amarillo charged back. The Sod Poodles got six in the final inning, but it was too little, too late.

A four spot in the top of the second inning was how Amarillo jumped out in front. Juan Centeno singled home the first run of the game, scoring Ivan Melendez who was plunked to start the inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Camden Duzenack cleared the bases with a double into the left-field corner.

Sod Poodles starter Yu-Min Lin worked the first two innings with just one hit allowed off him. He then left another two runners stranded after a double and a walk in the bottom of the third. The D-backs' no. 4-rated prospect worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth as Amarillo still held a 4-0 lead.

Things began to unravel a bit in the bottom of the fifth. Two singles started the frame with an error allowing the runners to reach second and third. A groundout scored the first run of the game for San Antonio. A bunt single pushed another run across for San Antonio. After getting the second out of the inning, a single and the second Amarillo error of the inning helped to draw San Antonio within one. A walk by Lin to keep the inning alive prompted a pitching change for the Sod Poodles with Dillon Larsen taking over on the bump. The first man he faced put the Missions ahead with a three-run home run to cap a six-run inning for the Missions.

San Antonio added two more in the sixth despite not recording a hit in the inning. A pair of free passes and wild pitches did all of the damage as the Missions pulled in front by four. Juan Fernandez hit his second home run of the game to start the bottom of the seventh before another two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Missions 11 unanswered runs to take an 11-4 lead heading into the top of the ninth.

Seth Beer hit a leadoff double to the left-center field gap with Neyfy Castillo drawing a walk. A groundout pushed both runners into scoring position ahead of J.J. D'Orazio. The D-backs' no. 25-rated prospect launched his first Double-A home run to cut the deficit to four runs. Two batters later, Duzenack drew Amarillo even closer with a two-run home run of his own to give him five RBI on the day. The Missions made a pitching change and the new arm was greeted with consecutive singles to put the tying run on base with a double steal putting both into scoring position. A strikeout put Amarillo down to their final out. Beer made his way back to the plate for the second time in the inning and was intentionally walked to load the bases and create a force out at any base. Instead, Castillo drew his second walk of the inning to bring Amarillo within a run of the lead. After working a full count, a strikeout left the bases loaded, and the tying run 90 feet away.

Amarillo will return to HODGETOWN for the start of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, August 29. The RockHounds also dropped their series finale on Sunday, keeping them two games behind Amarillo in the South in the second half of the season.

NOTES:

DUZE CRUISE:Camden Duzenack had a big week against the Missions, capping his series with a 2-for-5 day at the plate that included a home run, double, and five RBI. For the week against the Missions, Duzenack finished 8-for-27 (.296) with four doubles, a home run, and six RBI. He played in all six games, collecting multi-hits in three of the six games.

D'ORAZIO DINGER:J.J. D'Orazio hit his first Double-A home run, hitting a three-run shot in the top of the ninth to cap a 2-for-4 game that included a pair of runs scored. It was his first home run since July 9th when he was in High-A Hillsboro. A former Blue Jays farm hand, D'Orazio hit just two home runs in his first two professional seasons. Since joining the D-backs minor league ranks, he has 11 home runs in 180 games played.

BEER HERE:Seth Beer added another multi-hit effort to his week, making it three in the five games he played. He hit .421 (8-for-19) with a pair of doubles, three walks, a RBI, and five runs scored. Sunday marked his 21st multi-hit game of the year. Through 68 games in an Amarillo uniform, Beer is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, eight home runs, and 41 RBI.

SHORT END OF A SERIES:With a series loss, the Sod Poodles dropped their first series since also dropping four of six to the Missions back on June 13-18. Amarillo had either won or split their previous nine series since then until this week. Of the 21 series this year, Amarillo holds a record of 8-6-7 in series this year.

