Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Joseph Cramarossa to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Joseph Cramarossa to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$170,000 in 2021-22 and $750,000/$182,500 in 2022-23).

Cramarossa, 28 (10/26/92), split the 2020-21 season with Minnesota and the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-foot-1, 188-pound native of Markham, Ontario, collected an assist and 15 penalty minutes (PIM) in four games with Minnesota. He made his Wild debut on March 20 at Colorado and registered 10 PIM and four hits in his first NHL game since March 21, 2017. The left-shot forward collected three points (2-1=3) and nine PIM in eight games with Iowa. He recorded a point in back-to-back games (1-1=2) from Feb. 27-March 6.

Cramarossa was signed by the Wild as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020. He owns 11 points (4-7=11), 75 PIM, 143 hits and 24 blocked shots in 63 career NHL games in parts of two seasons with Anaheim (2016-17), Vancouver (2016-17) and Minnesota (2020-21). He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Ducks on Oct. 23, 2016 vs. Vancouver.

Cramarossa owns 87 points (39-48=87), 520 PIM, four shorthanded goals, seven game-winning goals and 365 shots in 344 career AHL contests with Norfolk, San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Rockford and Iowa (2013-21). The winger has four goals, eight PIM, one shorthanded goal and nine shots in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Norfolk (2014), San Diego (2016) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2018).

