Minnesota Wild Announces Protected List for Expansion Draft

July 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has protected seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender for the NHL Expansion Draft. The following players were protected for the NHL Expansion Draft:

Goaltender - Cam Talbot

Defensemen - Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon

Forwards - Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman, Nico Sturm and Mats Zuccarello

The Expansion Draft will be broadcast live from Seattle on Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2. All players who have currently effective and continuing "No Movement" clauses at the time of the Expansion Draft (and who decline to waive such clauses) must be protected. All first- and second-year professionals, as well as all unsigned draft choices, are exempt from selection.

The Seattle Kraken must select one player from each team for a total of 30 players (Vegas Golden Knights are exempt from the 2021 Expansion Draft). Seattle must select the following number of players at each position: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders and must select a minimum of 20 players who are under contract for the 2021-22 season.

