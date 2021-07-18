Toronto Marlies Name John Snowden Assistant Coach

The Toronto Marlies announced today that John Snowden has been named assistant coach.

Snowden, 39, spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), having been promoted from assistant coach in January 2019. As head coach, he compiled a record of 62-27-7 in 96 games behind the bench. He guided the Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate to the Kelly Cup Championship title in their inaugural season. The Snohomish, Washington native also was an assistant coach with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) from 2015 to 2018. As a player, Snowden played more than 600 games at the American Hockey League, Central Hockey League, ECHL and International Hockey League levels, recording 507 points (236 goals, 271 assists).

The Toronto Marlies and assistant coach Rob Davison mutually agreed to part ways following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Frederik Andersen, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Zach Hyman, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, Stefan Noesen, William Nylander, Nic Petan, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Calle Rosén, Scott Sabourin and Rasmus Sandin.

