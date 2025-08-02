Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 2, 2025
August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Las Vegas Aces Aces 111-58 to mark the LARGEST ROAD WIN in WNBA history
Kayla McBride led the way with 24 PTS, 5 REB, & 8 3PM (8-10 3P%). Jessica Shepard and Napheesa Collier also added in 18 PTS each in the win!
