Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 2, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Las Vegas Aces Aces 111-58 to mark the LARGEST ROAD WIN in WNBA history

Kayla McBride led the way with 24 PTS, 5 REB, & 8 3PM (8-10 3P%). Jessica Shepard and Napheesa Collier also added in 18 PTS each in the win!

