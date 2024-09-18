Mini Condors Registration Is Now Open
September 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Registration for the Mini Condors Learn To Play Program presented by Mission Bank is now open. Space is limited and this program sold out in two days last year.
Beginning October 20, kids aged 4-8 will participate in six on-ice sessions at Mechanics Bank Arena instructed by former Condors and alumni themselves. All gear, skates, and jerseys are provided with the program culminating on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. when participants will "graduate" by showcasing their skills during intermission of the Condors game that day.
