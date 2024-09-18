IceHogs Sign Cavan Fitzgerald to PTO

September 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Fitzgerald, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Wolves. Last season with Chicago, Fitzgerald posted career highs in goals (12), assists (15), and points (27). The 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner helped the Wolves capture the Calder Cup in 2022 after registering 10 points (3G, 7A) and a +21 rating in 53 regular season games followed by six points (1G, 5A) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games. He also served as an alternate captain in Chicago for each of his four seasons with the team.

Prior to his stint in Chicago, Fitzgerald spend two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda and one with the Charlotte Checkers. Over the course of seven professional seasons, Fitzgerald has tabbed 96 points (33G, 63A) in 310 AHL games.

