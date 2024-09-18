Panthers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

The defending champion Florida Panthers have announced the roster for their 2024-25 training camp.

Along with the NHL-contracted group, there are several players signed to AHL contracts with Charlotte that are also attending training camp - including John Leonard, Aidan McDonough, Mack Guzda, Evan Cormier and Ken Appleby.

As the Panthers make cuts to their training camp, players will begin reporting to Charlotte - with the Checkers' training camp kicking off at the start of October and running until the season opener on Oct. 12.

