Belleville Sens Announce Plans for 2024 Home Opener Weekend Presented by CAA

September 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to release details for the club's 2024 Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA, with special giveaways and activations planned to kick off the home portion of the 2024-25 schedule.

The party begins on Saturday, October 19, when the B-Sens host the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at 7:00 p.m. and continues the following afternoon, Sunday, October 20, when they take on the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), at 3:00 p.m.

Fans will have their first chance to meet the team for photos and autographs on Saturday. Belleville Sens players will walk the red carpet as they arrive at CAA Arena, beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. The pregame fun continues from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre gymnasium, with the Kids' Zone featuring inflatables, games, and activities.

Every fan attending Saturday's game will receive a free Belleville Sens noisemaker courtesy of CAA and CAA members can take advantage of special benefits on both nights.

On Saturday, CAA members and their families can show their membership cards to enter an exclusive members' area for a player signing session. Plus, the first 350 CAA members to stop by the tent in the Kids Zone will receive a free hot dog and drink by showing their CAA card. The first 150 CAA members to show their membership card at the concession stands during Sunday's game will get a free cookie.

All fans attending Sunday's game will have another chance to meet players, with CAA presenting a full team autograph signing in the McFarlands' Pub, postgame.

More details on the 2024 Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA are available via the Belleville Sens website or social media channels.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

