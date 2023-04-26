Miners Welcome Back Gavin Stupienski

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners recently put pen to paper with an old friend, as Gavin Stupienski singed a player contract to return to Skylands Stadium. The agreement will bring the catcher and first baseman back to Skylands Stadium for the first time since the pandemic season in 2020.

Stupienski was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He spent two seasons in the Diamondbacks organization before being released. Gavin then hit the independent circuit, first with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2018, where he hit .236 in 34 games.

In 2019, Stupienski made a brief stop in Lake Erie before signing with Sussex County. In a catcher platoon in 2019, Gavin hit .248 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 44 games. Then in the pandemic season of 2020, the Princeton, NJ native hit for a .363 average, with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 22 games.

Gavin would head to the Kansas City Royals organization in 2021, where he would play in 38 games for the Advanced-A team in Quad Cities, and then played 20 games under current Miners manager Chris Widger in 2022. During his stay in the Royals organization, he started to make the transition from catcher to first base, a process that actually began with the Miners during the pandemic season in 2020.

The 2023 Miners season begins on Friday, May 12th with a three-game series at the Joliet Slammers. The Miners will then return to Skylands Stadium for their home opener against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, May 16th at 7:05 pm. Tickets for all Miners games can be purchased at the box office, or online at scminers.com.

