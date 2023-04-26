Otters Draft Pair from Frontier League Tryouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Evansville Otters drafted LHP Brett Winkelmann and C Damon Maynard from the annual Frontier League Tryout Camp in Sauget, Ill.

Winkelmann, a left handed pitcher, hails from Omaha, NE. After playing collegiately at Emporia State University and Barton Community College, Winkelmann transferred to Nebraska to focus on his college degree. While at Nebraska, he played club baseball for the Cornhuskers. During the 2022 season, the Nebraska Baseball Club advanced to the NCBA World Series. Winkelmann was a key player with the 'Huskers, earning Rawlings NCBA All-American honors in 2022.

Maynard, a native of Indianapolis, IN, has played primarily as a catcher, with some outfield experience as well. He began his collegiate career with Olney Central College, where he bat .311, helping the team to its first regional championship in school history. After two seasons, he transferred to Illinois State where he had a limited role for his junior season. A change of scenery helped the catcher as he found his home at USC Upstate, alongside current Otters Kevin Davis and Noah Myers. Maynard began his professional career in 2022 with the Grand Junction Rockies, where he appeared in seven games in the closing weeks of the season.

