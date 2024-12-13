Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush - 12.15.24

December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Milwaukee Wave take on their Midwest Rivals the St. Louis Ambush live from Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

