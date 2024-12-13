San Diego Sockers Match Preview v Utica City

December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE - The San Diego Sockers (0-1-0, 0 points) are set to host Utica City FC (0-0-0, 0 points) in a historic match at the brand-new Frontwave Arena on Saturday, December 14, 7:05pm. This game marks the Sockers' first-ever home game at this state-of-the-art venue. With the added significance of being the inaugural game at Frontwave Arena, fans can expect a thrilling atmosphere and a hard-fought battle on the field.

TEAM FORM

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS: The Sockers are coming off a tough season opener loss and will be eager to bounce back. Quickly blending the experienced veterans and promising new talent to build an explosive offense, play strong defensively, and be tactically disciplined will be the early season challenge for the coaching staff.

UTICA CITY FC: This will be Utica City's second game of the season (playing the Empire Strykers on Friday in Ontario), and they will aim to start strong. Historically, they have been a competitive side with a balanced approach to both offense and defense.

KEY PLAYERS

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS:

Luiz Morales: Scored two goals and one assist in Sockers debut vs Tacoma

Gabriel Costa: Will see his first action of the season, after missing the opener due to an injury

Leonardo De Oliveira: Returns to play after missing the opener due to injury

UTICA CITY FC:

Vini Dantas: In 2024, Dantas joined Utica City FC, bringing his dynamic scoring ability and leadership to the team. Known for his technical skills and attacking efforts, he has been a consistent offensive threat.

Andrew Coughlin: The reliable goalkeeper is known for his shot-stopping abilities and leadership on the field. His performance will be vital in keeping the Sockers at bay.

Gordy Gurson: Known for his scoring prowess, the former Socker quickly became a key player for Utica City, in two seasons he has tallied 32 goals and 23 assists in 33 games.

TEAM STRATEGIES

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS:

Defensive Solidity: The Sockers will focus on a strong defensive setup despite being without Cesar Cerda and Mitchell Cardenas due to injury. The team must leverage Pardo's abilities and tactical defensive discipline to minimize UCFC's scoring opportunities.

Balanced Attack: With key players like Tavoy Morgan, Charlie Gonzalez, and Luiz Morales, the Sockers aim to ignite their offensive play, creating chances through both set-pieces and open play.

Home Field Advantage: Playing at the new Frontwave Arena, the Sockers will look to capitalize on the support of their home crowd to boost their performance and make it a hard place for visitors to play.

UTICA CITY FC:

Balanced Approach: Utica City FC is expected to adopt a balanced strategy, focusing equally on offense and defense. This approach allows them to be flexible and adapt to the flow of the game.

Quick Transitions: Utilizing quick transitions from defense to attack will be a key strategy for UCFC.

Set-Piece Opportunities: Capitalizing on set-pieces, such as free kicks and corners, will be crucial. Utica City FC has players who can deliver precise crosses and finish well in these situations.

Strong Defensive Effort: Maintaining a strong defensive structure to minimize the Sockers' scoring opportunities. This includes organized high-pressing San Diego into unforced errors and minimal chances.

THEY SAID WHAT?

Phil Salvagio, Sockers Head Coach On The Season Opener And Frontwave Arena

"It was a season opener and as expected we did some good things and things that we need to get better at to get us where we want to be. We are excited about the opening of Frontwave Arena and how we want to make it the toughest place to play in the MASL."

