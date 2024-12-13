MASL Transaction Report - December 13th, 2024

December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Check out the Transactions from the teams of the MASL for the week of December 5th, 2024 to December 12th, 2024

Baltimore Blast:

Alioune Diakhate - signed contract

Jereme Raley - Traded to St. Louis

Chihuahua Savage:

No Transactions

Dallas Sidekicks:

No Transactions

Empire Strykers:

D'Morea Marcel " Mo" Alewine - Released

Harrisburg Heat:

Mike Kreider - Released

Kansas City Comets:

No Transactions

Milwaukee Wave:

No Transactions

San Diego Sockers:

Omar Lahbiki - Signed Contract

St. Louis Ambush:

Jereme Raley - Acquired in trade w/ Baltimore

Tacoma Stars:

No Transactions

Texas Outlaws:

Steven Chavez - Signed Contract Extension

Lucas Ramalho - Signed Contract Extension

Jesus Rivera - Signed Contract Extension

Suriel Arauz - Signed Contract Extension

Grant Michaels - Signed Contract

Wyatt Fowler - Signed Contract

Gabe Arrendondo - Signed Contract

Damian Rosales - Signed Contract

Mitchell Garcia - Signed Contract

Maxwell Devarennes - Signed Contract

Raul Torrez - Released

Jack Martinez - Released

Isaias Robles - Released

Brenden Lee Mitchell - Released

Axel Chakounte - Released

Darren Mitchell - Released

Utica City FC:

Babucarr Cessay - Signed Contract

