MASL Transaction Report - December 13th, 2024
Check out the Transactions from the teams of the MASL for the week of December 5th, 2024 to December 12th, 2024
Baltimore Blast:
Alioune Diakhate - signed contract
Jereme Raley - Traded to St. Louis
Chihuahua Savage:
No Transactions
Dallas Sidekicks:
No Transactions
Empire Strykers:
D'Morea Marcel " Mo" Alewine - Released
Harrisburg Heat:
Mike Kreider - Released
Kansas City Comets:
No Transactions
Milwaukee Wave:
No Transactions
San Diego Sockers:
Omar Lahbiki - Signed Contract
St. Louis Ambush:
Jereme Raley - Acquired in trade w/ Baltimore
Tacoma Stars:
No Transactions
Texas Outlaws:
Steven Chavez - Signed Contract Extension
Lucas Ramalho - Signed Contract Extension
Jesus Rivera - Signed Contract Extension
Suriel Arauz - Signed Contract Extension
Grant Michaels - Signed Contract
Wyatt Fowler - Signed Contract
Gabe Arrendondo - Signed Contract
Damian Rosales - Signed Contract
Mitchell Garcia - Signed Contract
Maxwell Devarennes - Signed Contract
Raul Torrez - Released
Jack Martinez - Released
Isaias Robles - Released
Brenden Lee Mitchell - Released
Axel Chakounte - Released
Darren Mitchell - Released
Utica City FC:
Babucarr Cessay - Signed Contract
